Bank of Hawaii Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,749.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,543.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

