Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $150.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.