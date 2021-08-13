Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $152.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.88 and a 12-month high of $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.