Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.23

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 6683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

