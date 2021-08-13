Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.23

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 6683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
