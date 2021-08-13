Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

