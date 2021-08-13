Barclays Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Underweight

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.