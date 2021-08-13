Barclays Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$127.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.46.

BMO traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$128.98. 578,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$126.45. The stock has a market cap of C$83.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.45 and a 1-year high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8488256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

