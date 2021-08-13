Barclays Reiterates “€3.40” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.71 ($3.19).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.78) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.