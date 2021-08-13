Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCDGF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $25.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

