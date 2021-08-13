Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $52.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,789. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
