Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $52.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,789. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

