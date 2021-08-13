Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $72,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

