Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $63,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.