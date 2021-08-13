Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,641,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $146.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $147.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.54.

