Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $77.97 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

