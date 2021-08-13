Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $445.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

