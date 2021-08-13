Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $460,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.13. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

