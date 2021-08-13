Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 410 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

