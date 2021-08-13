Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 363,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,650. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

