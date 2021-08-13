BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBTV. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of TSE BBTV opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$136.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. BBTV has a one year low of C$5.17 and a one year high of C$16.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.