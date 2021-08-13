Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $50.61. 346,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,210,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

