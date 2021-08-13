Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 177 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,746.84. 28,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,543.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

