Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

BEEM stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,198. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 million and a PE ratio of -35.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

