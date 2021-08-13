Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$5.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

