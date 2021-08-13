Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 20,700 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. RadNet comprises about 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $70,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

