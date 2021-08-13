Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,199,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.54. The stock had a trading volume of 118,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $409.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

