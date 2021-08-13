Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP remained flat at $$227.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

