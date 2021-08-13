Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 61.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.35. 5,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

