Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182,788 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 1.11% of Matador Resources worth $46,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.05. 6,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

