Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 470.60 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 470.60 target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a CHF 416 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 426.06.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

