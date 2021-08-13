Berenberg Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.77 ($78.55).

Covestro stock opened at €55.94 ($65.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.13. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. Covestro has a 52-week low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

