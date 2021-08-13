Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $1.14

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $609,612.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00140757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00155859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.85 or 1.00212179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00858868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.