Beyond Air, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Beyond Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

XAIR opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.