Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XAIR opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

