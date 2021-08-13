BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.48. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 24.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

