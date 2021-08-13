Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 13,755 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 13,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.94 per share, with a total value of $2,928,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 542 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $825.91 per share, with a total value of $447,643.22.

On Monday, June 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 38 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $905.00 per share, with a total value of $34,390.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 245 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $899.89 per share, with a total value of $220,473.05.

On Monday, June 7th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,300 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $867.20 per share, with a total value of $1,127,360.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 373 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $816.81 per share, for a total transaction of $304,670.13.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sardar Biglari bought 421 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $846.20 per share, for a total transaction of $356,250.20.

On Friday, May 28th, Sardar Biglari bought 71 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $807.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,337.47.

On Monday, May 17th, Sardar Biglari bought 135 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $770.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00.

Biglari stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $188.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biglari by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 0.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 10.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 29.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

