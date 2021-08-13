Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO Sells $4,789,000.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $463.87 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.09.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

