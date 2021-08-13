BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%.

Shares of BioCardia stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 91,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,777. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

