BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 8,744.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%.

BCDA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,777. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Get BioCardia alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.