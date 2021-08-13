Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Lowered to $27.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 257.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Biodesix alerts:

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $202.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biodesix by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Biodesix by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.