BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

