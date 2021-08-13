BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $60.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,851.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

