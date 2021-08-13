BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 7.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) traded up 7.6% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $330.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BioNTech traded as high as $391.00 and last traded at $386.49. 87,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,954,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.19.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.97.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

