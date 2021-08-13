BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.89

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as low as C$7.54. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on BioSyent from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$95.50 million and a PE ratio of 24.45.
BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
