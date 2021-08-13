BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 5.2%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.23. 7,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 467,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

