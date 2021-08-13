Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.09 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $131.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

