Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 124,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

