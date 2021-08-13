Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $450.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004533 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,928,791 coins and its circulating supply is 21,823,728 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

