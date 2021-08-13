Bitcloud Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $284,422.96 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,776.52 or 0.99884062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.09 or 0.01009974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00363933 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.40 or 0.00421065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00076057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,219,392 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

