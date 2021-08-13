BitCoal (COAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $25,753.35 and $60.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00564484 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.