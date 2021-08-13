Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0748 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.38 million and $213.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.